Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Former India opener Chauhan dies aged 73 after COVID complications

Former Indian test opening batsman Chetan Chauhan, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died from complications on Sunday at the age of 73, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said. Chauhan, who played for India from 1969 to 1981, partnered batting great Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order where his patience and dogged determination helped the pair stitch together 10 century stands.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 21:58 IST
Cricket-Former India opener Chauhan dies aged 73 after COVID complications
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ChetanChauhanCr)

Former Indian test opening batsman Chetan Chauhan, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, died from complications on Sunday at the age of 73, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said.

Chauhan, who played for India from 1969 to 1981, partnered batting great Sunil Gavaskar at the top of the order where his patience and dogged determination helped the pair stitch together 10 century stands. Chauhan was admitted to hospital in July when he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was on a ventilator when his health deteriorated over the weekend.

"The BCCI expresses grief on the passing away of Chetan Chauhan," the statement said. "The former India cricketer was admitted to a hospital after being tested positive for COVID-19 and breathed his last on Sunday." BCCI president and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly said he was "deeply anguished" by Chauhan's passing.

"I've spent so much time with him when he was the Indian cricket team's manager," Ganguly said. "Not only was he a tough opening batsman but was a person with a tremendous sense of humour and had a tremendous attachment to Indian cricket. "This year needs to be forgotten as it has taken a lot of dear people away. He will always remain with us."

Chauhan played 40 tests for India after making his debut in 1969 and amassed over 11,000 runs in 179 first-class matches, including 21 centuries and 59 fifties. Following his retirement from cricket, Chauhan held numerous administrative posts, serving as president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association as well as the sports minister of the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Chauhan was twice a member of parliament with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 1990s, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him. "Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader," Modi wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1294980867543248898.

"He made effective contributions to public service and strengthening the BJP in UP. Anguished by his passing away."

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters rally in Brussels against mandatory mask use

Brussels Belgium, August 16 ANISputnik People angry at the Brussels authorities for mandating the use of face coverings in all public places to fight the COVID-19 pandemic gathered in the Belgian capital on Sunday to protest the new rules. ...

Man hit by vehicle in Delhi dies in hospital

A person who was hit by a vehicle on the road on Friday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Saturday, police said. Delhi Police in a statement said, On August 14 at around 940 PM a MLC was received at police station Hauz Khas regardi...

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects in Manipur tomorrow

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will be laying the foundation stone of 13 National Highway Projects worth Rs 3000 crores in Manipur on Monday. The event will be held in the presence of state Chief Minister N Bir...

Elephant carcass found in Chhattisgarh forest

The carcass of an elephant was found in the Karanjawar forest of Pratappur forest range here on Sunday morning.Divisional Forest Officer, Surajpur District, JR Bhagat said, On the information of the villagers, the forest staff reached the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020