5 more COVID-19 deaths in Ladakh, toll rises to 14

Five more patients died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the disease in the union territory to 14, officials said on Monday. Kargil district recorded four new deaths, while one COVID-19 patient breathed his last in Leh, the officials said.

So far, Kargil has reported eight deaths due to the disease and Leh six. As of Sunday evening, the number of cases in Ladakh stood at 1,948, of which 1,005 infections were in Kargil and 943 in Leh, the officials said.

They said 70 per cent of the total patients have been cured of the disease and subsequently discharged from hospitals. The union territory now has 578 active COVID-19 cases -- 350 in Leh and 228 in Kargil district.