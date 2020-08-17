One COVID-19 death in Chandigarh, 114 fresh cases

Chandigarh reported another death due to coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 30 while a record 114 cases took the tally to 2,216 in the Union territory on Monday, a daily health bulletin showed. An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man succumbed to infection on Sunday night at a government hospital here, as per the medical bulletin.

“He suffered respiratory failure because of complex lung injury due to COVID-19 infection,” as per bulletin. The fresh cases included a four-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy.

The new COVID-19 cases were found in many areas including Sectors 4, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 22, 23, 34, 35, 38, 40, 42, 44, 45, 47, 50 along with Mani Majra, Hallo Majra, Ram Darbar and Mauli Jagran. There are currently 1,001 active cases. A total 46 patients were discharged after they recovered from the viral infection. A total of 1,183 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 21,563 samples have been taken for testing so far out of which 19,244 tested negative while reports in 87 cases are still awaited, as per the bulletin..