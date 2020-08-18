Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patients shifted as B'luru hospital runs out of oxygen supply

According to official sources, nearly 50 patients, including those coronavirus positive, have been shifted. The KIMS said in a statement that due to shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company, authorities were informed about the situation and requested for arrangements of liquid oxygen from other suppliers.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 01:03 IST
Patients shifted as B'luru hospital runs out of oxygen supply

Patients, including those who are COVID-19 positive and on oxygen support at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, were shifted to various hospitals in Bengaluru on Monday night as the medical facility was short of oxygen supply, official sources said. Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted that as soon as he came to know about the shortage of oxygen at the KIMS, a private hospital, directions were issued to shift patients by ambulance to Victoria, Bowring and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals in the city.

For the treatment of critical patients, 20 huge oxygen cylinders have been sent to the KIMS, Sudhakar said. According to official sources, nearly 50 patients, including those coronavirus positive, have been shifted.

The KIMS said in a statement that due to shortage of liquid oxygen from the manufacturing company, authorities were informed about the situation and requested for arrangements of liquid oxygen from other suppliers. "We have anticipated that low oxygen volume hypoxic crisis may occur for oxygen dependent patients," it said.

"For damage control and on precautionary measures, we plan to shift all oxygen-dependent patients to various government and private hospitals. "During this crisis, all government officials and authorities immediately responded to our call and supported us by joining hands with the management for saving the lives of the patients. We are indebted for their kind co-operation," it added. PTI KSU HMB

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, episode 3 recap, what more you can see

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 5,340,232 coronavirus cases; U.S. coronavirus death toll hits 170,000 ahead of fall flu season and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration finalizes oil drilling plan in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S....

Bucks open playoffs as slight favorites at most sportsbooks

The Milwaukee Bucks were slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals as the playoffs got under way on Monday. The Bucks were being offered at 250 by PointsBet and 260 by FanDuel and William Hill to win the title as the Denver Nuggets and Ut...

Israeli forces shoot, wound deaf Palestinian at checkpoint

Israeli security guards on Monday shot and wounded a Palestinian who is deaf and couldnt hear their commands to stop at a West Bank checkpoint, police said, while a suspected Palestinian attacker was shot and killed in a separate incident i...

'I'm not a saint': Lukashenko offers to hand over power after referendum

Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said on Monday he would be ready to hold new elections and hand over power after a constitutional referendum, an attempt to pacify mass protests and strikes that pose the biggest challenge yet to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020