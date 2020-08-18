Pranab Mukherjee's vital parameters stable, still on ventilator support: Hospital

There is no change in the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, said the Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday adding that his vital parameters are stable. According to the Army Hospital, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilatory support.

"There is no change in the medical condition of Pranab Mukherjee. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital in Delhi Cantt said in a statement. Abhijit Mukherjee, son of Pranab Mukherjee, had on Sunday informed that the medical condition of the former President who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot on August 10 has improved and is stable.

Pranab Mukherjee had earlier informed that he had tested positive for coronavirus on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure and request those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.