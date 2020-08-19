Left Menu
Development News Edition

Musician with albinism says coronavirus raises risk of attack

By Emma Batha LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The coronavirus pandemic has left people with albinism in fear of attack and murder in parts of Africa where their body parts are used for lucky charms, a Zambian musician with the condition has said. John Chiti, 35, said there had already been one murder in Zambia since the virus emerged and the grave of a person with albinism had been dug up and body parts stolen.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:30 IST
Musician with albinism says coronavirus raises risk of attack

By Emma Batha LONDON, Aug 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The coronavirus pandemic has left people with albinism in fear of attack and murder in parts of Africa where their body parts are used for lucky charms, a Zambian musician with the condition has said.

John Chiti, 35, said there had already been one murder in Zambia since the virus emerged and the grave of a person with albinism had been dug up and body parts stolen. Another man was reportedly attacked in the capital Lusaka last week.

"Even as we're trying to survive this COVID-19 people with albinism have continued to be hunted," Chiti told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Lusaka. "This is so worrying. It's leaving us living in fear."

In West Africa, Chiti said people with albinism had also been blamed for COVID-19. Albinism - a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes - affects up to one in 15,000 people in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the United Nations.

Chiti, executive director of the Albinism Foundation of Zambia (AFZ), said people were also scared attacks would rise ahead of Zambia's general election next year. There are about 25,000 people with albinism in Zambia, according to official data.

"Whenever there are elections we've always seen an increase in ritual attacks," Chiti said. "Politicians who are consulting with witchdoctors are being told to look for certain body parts for them to win elections so ... we're becoming more and more worried for our lives."

Under the Same Sun, a charity for people with albinism, has recorded more than 200 killings and about 400 attacks in 30 countries since 2008, but says the violence is underreported. Body parts can fetch high prices in an underground crossborder trade.

AFZ is holding regular meetings with police to discuss how to improve protection in the run up to the August 2021 vote. Chiti also called for an end to impunity for those who attack people with albinism.

The R&B singer said prosecutions were rare even when suspects were caught. "We want police to speed up the wheels of justice," he added.

The police and government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The musician, who counts First Lady Esther Lungu and former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda among his fans, has produced two songs about coronavirus to raise awareness of its impact on people with disabilities.

Many people with albinism have poor eyesight but social distancing rules make it hard for the blind to use guides, while information on the virus has not been translated into braille, he added. Chiti also urged the government to do more to help those whose incomes had been hit by the pandemic, adding that many people with albinism were self-employed or did informal jobs.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Belgium replaces Japan as WRC season-ender

Rally Japan has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Belgium replacing it as the final round of this years world championship, organisers said on Wednesday. It will be the first time Belgium features on the championship calendar...

China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'

Chinas military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was extremely dangerous and stirring up such trouble was in neither countrys interests. The U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through t...

Ebrahim Patel sets out key objectives of review of copyright

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has briefed Parliament on matters related to the Copyright and Performers Protection Amendment Bills.This as Parliament on Tuesday began the process of considering certain constitutiona...

How to launch an online business

Are you launching your own online business If you want the best chance at long-term success, do it the smart way, and prepare a plan. If you dont create a sound foundation for your business, dont be surprised when the first wave that comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020