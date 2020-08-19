Left Menu
Hungary to tighten COVID-19 restrictions from September, says PM's aide

Hungary is advising citizens to avoid holidaying abroad from the start of next month and is planning to tighten restrictions due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 21:55 IST
Hungary to tighten COVID-19 restrictions from September, says PM's aide
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary is advising citizens to avoid holidaying abroad from the start of next month and is planning to tighten restrictions due to a rising number of coronavirus cases in Europe, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Wednesday. Gergely Gulyas said the government wanted to ensure a safe start to the school year from Sept. 1 and would decide on the steps to take next week.

"The situation in Europe is deteriorating, and is at best stagnating in certain countries," Gulyas told a news briefing. "No relaxation of the existing restrictions whatsoever is possible. Given that the number of cases in most countries is rising, stricter rules will be required." Under current regulations, those returning from countries with higher infection rates need to self-quarantine for 14 days unless they produce two negative virus tests.

As of Wednesday, Hungary had reported 5,002 coronavirus cases, with 609 deaths.

