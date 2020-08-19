Egypt says from Sept all those entering country must show virus test results

Egypt says from Sept all those entering country must show virus test resultsReuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:10 IST
Egypt will require all people entering the country to present Polymerase Chain Reaction test results for the new coronavirus on arrival from Sept. 1, the prime minister said in a televised address on Wednesday.
Egypt will also allow Friday prayers to resume in mosques from Aug. 28 under strict health and safety protocols to be issued by the Ministry of Endowments, Mostafa Madbouly added.
