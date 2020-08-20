Left Menu
More than half of the total confirmed cases are linked to a new outbreak that began late last month in the central coastal city of Danang, the health ministry said.

Updated: 20-08-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 18:29 IST
Health News Roundup: South Korea COVID-19 infections 'in full swing'; Vietnam's coronavirus infections pass 1,000 mark and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Russia's 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on 40,000 people: TASS cites developer

Mass testing of Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people, the TASS news agency cited the vaccine's developer as saying on Thursday. The vaccine, called "Sputnik V" in homage to the world's first satellite launched by the Soviet Union, has been hailed as safe and effective by Russian authorities and scientists following two months of small-scale human trials, the results of which have not been made public yet.

South Korea COVID-19 infections 'in full swing' after protest outbreak

South Korea's coronavirus infections are back "in full swing" and spreading nationwide after members of a church attended a political demonstration, authorities said on Thursday, threatening one of the world's COVID-19 success stories. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 288 new cases as of midnight on Wednesday, marking a week of triple-digit daily increases, although down slightly from the previous day's 297.

Airbnb bans parties at sites listed on its platform in COVID-19 fight

Short-term home rental company Airbnb Inc on Thursday imposed an indefinite global ban on all parties and events at places listed on its platform as it tries to enforce social-distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health," Airbnb said in a statement https://news.airbnb.com/airbnb-announces-global-party-ban, adding that the party ban applies to all future bookings.

Vietnam's coronavirus infections pass 1,000 mark

Vietnam's tally of coronavirus infections since January passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday, after 14 new cases were reported. More than half of the total confirmed cases are linked to a new outbreak that began late last month in the central coastal city of Danang, the health ministry said.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Concerns grow that kids spread virus India reports record daily jump of 69,672 in coronavirus infections

India reported a record daily jump of 69,672 coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2.84 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. It reported 997 new deaths, taking the total to 53,886.

CVS expands third-party lab partners network to speed up COVID-19 test results

CVS Health Corp said on Thursday a majority of its COVID-19 test results will be available within 2-5 days, as the drugstore chain expanded its network of third-party lab partners to help improve the turnaround time of its results. The company also said it expanded its COVID-19 testing program by adding 77 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida, which are among more than 1,900 locations where its testing sites have opened since May.

Endless first wave: how Indonesia failed to control coronavirus

Only last week Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesia's maritime minister and close confidant of the country's president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a coronavirus remedy. His suggestion was the latest in a string of unorthodox treatments put forward by the president's cabinet over the past six months, ranging from prayer to rice wrapped in banana-leaf to eucalyptus necklaces.

EU, CureVac in advanced talks for 225 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The European Commission and German biotech firm CureVac said on Thursday they had concluded a first round of talks for the supply of at least 225 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to EU states. The European Union's executive arm is also in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi for their vaccines under development, and agreed last week an advanced purchase deal with AstraZeneca for at least 300 million doses of the shot it is developing with Oxford University.

Nigeria's wet markets thrive despite coronavirus pandemic

Just a few months after Epe Fish Market was under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, vendors at the site in the southern Nigerian state of Lagos are back buying, selling and trading animals. A vendor descales an endangered pangolin with a machete. Nearby, grasscutter rodents are skinned. Most of the sellers wear masks.

