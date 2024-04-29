Left Menu

FTSE 100 continues record run boosted by Anglo American, AstraZeneca

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 flat April 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 extended a record rally on Monday, driven by gains in Anglo American after a report said BHP Group was considering a better buyout proposal and AstraZeneca after it reported progress in some treatments.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 13:04 IST
FTSE 100 continues record run boosted by Anglo American, AstraZeneca

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) *

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 flat April 29 (Reuters) -

Britain's FTSE 100 extended a record rally on Monday, driven by gains in Anglo American after a report said BHP Group was considering a better buyout proposal and AstraZeneca after it reported progress in some treatments. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.4% to hit an all-time high of 8,185.69 points by 0725 GMT. The index was up for eight of the past nine sessions.

The upbeat sentiment spilled over into the new week as Wall Street rose on Friday due to a rally in mega cap growth stocks. Anglo American added 2.5% after a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that BHP Group is considering an improved offer after its $39 billion proposal was rejected by the London-listed copper miner.

AstraZeneca rose 1.1% after the pharmaceuticals giant made progress with two breast cancer treatments. Hipgnosis Songs Fund climbed 2.3% after Blackstone agreed to acquire the music rights owner for about $1.57 billion, trumping an offer from Concord.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat after having hit an over two-week high earlier in the session. Petrofac slumped 23.4% after a group of noteholders offered the struggling UK oilfield services provider a $300 million credit line, and the firm also delayed the publication of its full-year results to May 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024