Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech govt scales back plan to reinstate face mask requirement after backlash

The government, fearing a jump in case numbers when children return to schools and people to work from their summer breaks, said on Monday that people would have to wear face masks on public transport, in public buildings, medical and social care facilities, shops and restaurants, at public events, and in school corridors. But after a wave of criticism that the order was excessive and hard to enforce, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday the government's team of experts had decided to drop the requirement for schools, shops and restaurants.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:10 IST
Czech govt scales back plan to reinstate face mask requirement after backlash

The Czech government has scaled down its plans on reinstating a requirement to wear face masks in public from the start of September to slow an expected surge in COVID-19 infections, following a backlash from the public and businesses. The Czech Republic was among the first countries outside Asia to order citizens to cover their faces in public in March.

It was also among the first to drop that requirement in the summer, after recording only a few hundred deaths from the respiratory disease. The government, fearing a jump in case numbers when children return to schools and people to work from their summer breaks, said on Monday that people would have to wear face masks on public transport, in public buildings, medical and social care facilities, shops and restaurants, at public events, and in school corridors.

But after a wave of criticism that the order was excessive and hard to enforce, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday the government's team of experts had decided to drop the requirement for schools, shops and restaurants. The order will still take effect in public buildings, on public transport and at events with more than 100 people.

"We perceive opposing opinions. We have to look for a compromise - we are not deaf and blind," Vojtech told reporters. "It is a question of what is ideal from the epidemiological point of view and what is the reality, the impact on individual groups and so on," he said.

Vojtech said the government would evaluate the situation according to its regional "traffic light" system and impose tougher requirements in places where cases surge. He said there was little visibility over the likely severity of the pandemic in the autumn, saying he saw a 50-50 chance that the situation would get serious.

The Czech Republic, with a population of 10.7 million, has so far reported around 20,798 COVID-19 cases in total and 404 deaths - very low compared with many European countries. It currently has 4,778 active cases and only 112 people in hospital as of Wednesday.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Court frames charges against 12 accused in multi-crore fraud in against Udhampur bizman

An Udhampur court on Thursday framed charges of cheating and fraud against 12 persons for their alleged roles in duping an industrialist of Rs 5.60 crore on the pretext of selling him a precious metal on cheap rates. The court of Udhampur c...

Karnataka to conduct state-level COVID-19 prevalence survey

Karnataka government on Thursday said it will conduct a survey to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19 across the state and the proportion of people who have developed immunity. The survey, which will involve adults over the age of 18, will ...

COVID-19: Punjab reports biggest daily spike of 1,741 cases

Punjab saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 37,824 in the state, according to a medical bulletinThirty-seven more fatalities were also recorded in the state and the death toll...

STF set up in HP's Hamirpur to trace over 100 missing persons

A special task force STF has been set up in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur district to trace over 100 missing persons including 50 women, the police said on Thursday. As many as 107 persons are currently missing from various parts of the distri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020