Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Indonesia books 50 mln coronavirus vaccine doses from Sinovac

The Southeast Asian nation is seeking to secure a supply as cases rise unabated. During a visit to China, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said a preliminary agreement had been signed with Sinovac for bulk purchase and supply of the vaccine, CoronaVac, from November to March, after which Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma would get priority access until end-2021.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Indonesia books 50 mln coronavirus vaccine doses from Sinovac

China's Sinovac Biotech has committed to provide 50 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine candidate to Indonesia's government from November to March, a minister and Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma said. The Southeast Asian nation is seeking to secure a supply as cases rise unabated.

During a visit to China, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said a preliminary agreement had been signed with Sinovac for bulk purchase and supply of the vaccine, CoronaVac, from November to March, after which Indonesia's state-owned Bio Farma would get priority access until end-2021. Indonesia has recorded 149,408 coronavirus infections and 6,500 deaths and is keen to secure a vaccine for its 260 million people and develop its own, amid concern among some developing countries about competition for access.

"Indonesia sees a strong commitment from China's industries to forge partnerships and a strong commitment from its government to foster those partnerships," she said late on Thursday via video. Sinovac did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday and Bio Farma said in a statement on Friday evening that the 50 million bulk would come in stages: 10 million for each month starting in November. Marsudi said on Thursday that the doses had been 40 million.

Phase III trials for Sinovac's CoronaVac began last week in Indonesia involving 1,620 volunteers. Bio Farma is involved in the development of the vaccine and has said Indonesia should have capacity to produce 250 million doses a year by the end of 2020, pending human trials.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, research minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said Indonesia was developing its own COVID-19 inoculation, dubbed the "red and white" vaccine after the colours of the national flag. Brodjonegoro expected production by Bio Farma to start sometime in 2021.

"Obtaining vaccines entails risk, uncertainty," he said. "Even if there are other countries or parties who have found effective vaccines, we need to make our own vaccine for COVID-19." (Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Martin Petty and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Farooq Abdullah holds meeting with 2nd batch of leaders

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah on Friday held a meeting with the second batch of party leaders who were under detention for over a year, a party spokesman said. The attendees included Mubarak Gul, Choudhary Ramzaan, Aga Sy...

California fires expand, over 175,000 people evacuated

Californias lightning-sparked wildfires broadened into some of the largest in state history on Friday, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. At least six people have died, 43 fire fighters and civilians injured and over 5...

Rapid antigen test results not credible, Centre shouldn't waste money on them: Raj health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday said that the Centre should not waste money on rapid antigen tests for coronavirus as their results are not credible. He said that the state government had requested for these test kits fr...

Surrey County Cricket Club re-sign Laurie Evans

Englands County Cricket Club Surrey on Friday announced the signing of Laurie Evans on a two-year contract. The 32-year-old cricketer originally played for the Club in the U15s and made his first-class debut in 2009.After leaving for Warwic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020