Over one million COVID-19 tests conducted in a day in India: MoHFW

India has crossed one million COVID-19 tests being conducted in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 08:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India has crossed one million COVID-19 tests being conducted in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. "India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours," the Ministry said.

It also added that there has been a 100 percent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days in the country. As per the graph shared by the Ministry, while 10,94,374 patients had recovered on August 1, the number of recoveries till August 21 stood at 21,58,946 in the country.

"Early identification through testing, prompt and effective treatment through supervised home isolation and quality medical care, and innovative graded policy measures have resulted in almost 100 percent increase in recovered cases in the last 21 days," it said. The recovery rate in the country stands at 74.28 percent, as of Friday.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.89 percent, the Ministry had earlier said. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of active cases in the country stood at 6,92,028 in the country on Friday, while the toll due to the disease stood at 54,849. (ANI)

