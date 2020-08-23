Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 1,450 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike in August

The national capital had recorded 1,412 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the previous highest single-day spike of the month. According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 18,731 tests -- 6,261 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,470 rapid antigen tests -- have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:12 IST
With 1,450 fresh COVID-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike in August

Delhi recorded 1,450 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the city's highest single-day spike in August, taking the tally to over 1.61 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,300, authorities said. The national capital had recorded 1,412 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the previous highest single-day spike of the month.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 18,731 tests -- 6,261 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,470 rapid antigen tests -- have been conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 14,31,094 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi, while the number of tests per million population stands at 75,320 in the city.

The positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent, while the recovery rate is 90.04 per cent. Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of coronavirus cases since August 1.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark. From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10.

Three days between August 11 and August 22 saw less than 1,000 fresh cases being reported -- August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787). With the 1,450 new cases, the tally has now risen to 1,61,466, the Sunday's health bulletin said.

The active case count stands at 11,778, up from 11,594 the previous day, while 1,45,388 patients have either recovered from the infection, been discharged or have migrated out of the city, according to the bulletin. The number of patients in home isolation is 5,896.

Out of 14,126 total beds in hospitals, 3,617 are occupied. As many as 3,589 beds of COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who came by Vande Bharat flights and bubble flights.

The number of containment zones stands at 627 on Sunday, up from 591 the previous day..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP:One drowns in river; two bodies retrieved from nullah

A 44-year-old man drowned while crossing a river in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In another incident, bodies of two men who were swept away while crossing the bridge on a swollen nullah in a car in Dewas dist...

Microsoft says Apple's move against 'Fornite' creator would hurt its games

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Incs threat to cut off the creator of Fortnite from Apples developer tools would hurt Microsofts gaming business, as well as other game developers.The filing came in a dispute betwe...

Panel suggests full term for PM Oli, complete executive power for Prachanda: Senior NCP leader

A six-member panel formed by the ruling Nepal Communist Party to resolve the bitter intra-party rift has suggested that Prime Minister K P Oli should complete his five-year tenure, while executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda be al...

Golf-Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales

Frances Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to claim his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open on Sunday. Langasque, 25, produced six birdies in a bogey-free round of six-under-par 65 to surge through a congested leaderbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020