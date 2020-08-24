Left Menu
Development News Edition

Survey finds most Britons reject COVD-19 "vaccine nationalism"

Conducted in mid-August by polling firm Savanta ComRes for anti-poverty organisation The ONE Campaign, the survey found significant public support for COVID-19 vaccines being made available to all countries at the same time, regardless of how rich or powerful they are. "British people clearly understand this global pandemic demands a global response.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 04:31 IST
Survey finds most Britons reject COVD-19 "vaccine nationalism"

Most Britons reject COVID-19 "vaccine nationalism", and say they would be willing to wait until health workers in other countries have had vaccines if that would help end the pandemic sooner, according to poll findings released on Monday. Conducted in mid-August by polling firm Savanta ComRes for anti-poverty organisation The ONE Campaign, the survey found significant public support for COVID-19 vaccines being made available to all countries at the same time, regardless of how rich or powerful they are.

"British people clearly understand this global pandemic demands a global response. It simply won't work for each country to go its own way," said Romilly Greenhill, The ONE's UK director. "While this virus thrives anywhere, it threatens people everywhere."

The World Health Organization called last week for an end to "vaccine nationalism" and warned against "hoarding" as a growing number of countries agreed bilateral deals to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The One Campaign poll results found that of more than 2,000 people surveyed, 82% said a country that develops a COVID-19 vaccine should share that knowledge, and 76% think COVID-19 shots should be available in all countries at the same time.

More than 80% think that when a COVID-19 vaccine is available, it should be distributed in the most effective way to beat the pandemic globally. Some 71% think that if it means the pandemic could be ended more quickly, health workers in Britain and then other countries should get vaccines first, even if healthy people at home have to wait a bit longer.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers belt 7 homers to finish sweep of Rockies

In a game that gave the appearances it was being played in the thin air of the Rocky Mountains, the Dodgers drilled seven home runs to finish a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday with an 11-3 win in Los Angeles. Mookie Betts...

Japan Prime Minister Abe to visit hospital again on Monday - Yomiuri

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to visit a Tokyo hospital on Monday, Yomiuri daily said, amid mounting concerns about his ability to continue as premier due to health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.Ci...

Giants win sixth straight, sweep Arizona

Alex Dickerson hit a three-run home run and Mike Yastrzemski added a solo shot, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park. Dickersons two-out, seventh-inning home ru...

Twins, Indians fight for control of AL Central

If the form shown so far this season overall and during their first series holds true, runs will likely be at a premium when Cleveland begins a three-game series at home Monday against Minnesota. The Twins and Indians have had two of the be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020