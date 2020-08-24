Russia may resume flights to seven more countries this week -Izvestia

Russia may resume flights to seven more countries this week -IzvestiaReuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:57 IST
Russian authorities may this week announce the resumption of international flights to France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan and China's Shanghai, the Izvestia newspaper cited unnamed airport and airline sources as saying on Monday.
Russia grounded international commercial flights during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year and has so far only resumed flights to London, Turkey, Tanzania and Switzerland.
Russia has confirmed the world's fourth largest tally of coronavirus cases. It has recorded close to 5,000 new cases of the virus on a daily basis for the last several weeks.
