Left Menu
Development News Edition

No change in Mukherjee's health: Hospital

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Monday and he continues to be in deep coma, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said. Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he is being treated for respiratory infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:09 IST
No change in Mukherjee's health: Hospital
File photo Image Credit: IANS

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged on Monday and he continues to be in a deep coma, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said. Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support, they said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10. "The condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for a respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said in a statement.

He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a respiratory infection. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus detains two members of opposition council

Two members of the Belarusian oppositions coordination council were detained on Monday near the entrance to a factory in Belarus, a spokesman for the council told Reuters.The detained people were Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevsky. It was n...

Covid-19: Bengaluru sees sharpest decline in revenue per available room

Bengaluru has seen the sharpest decline inRevenue Per Available Room RevPAR among major Indian cities due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to global property consultant JLL. JLLsIndia Hotel Recovery Guide- Bengaluru, released on ...

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right...

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020