Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: AIIMS doctors review COVID-19 facilities at GMCH

A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi visited Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 treatment facility set up for critical patients.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:17 IST
Goa: AIIMS doctors review COVID-19 facilities at GMCH

A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi visited Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday to review the COVID-19 treatment facility set up for critical patients. The AIIMS team had arrived in Goa on Monday to monitor the health of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik.

AIIMS doctors, in the presence of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar, inspected three wards tailor-made to treat critical patients. "We jointly reviewed the newly commissioned wards 145, 146 and 147. They shared their valuable inputs and expressed satisfaction pertaining to the treatment given to #COVID19 positive patients," Rane tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the team of doctors from AIIMS and said their guidance will help the state's medical team to manage the pandemic. Goa has recorded 14,138 COVID-19 cases and 148 fatalities so far.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rice delivery operations to be made online for 2020-21 season

Rice delivery operations, including allotment of mills, their registration and physical verification, will be undertaken online in Punjab under the new custom milling policy for paddy approved the state government, an official spokesperson ...

Flood flow in Godavari abates,level below danger mark

Amaravati, Aug 25 PTI The flood level in river Godavari slid below the danger mark on Tuesday but several villages along its course in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh have not yet fully returned to normal. In river Krishn...

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-Fortis Healthcare Promoter Malvinder Singh in PMLA case

A Delhi court Tuesday dismissed a bail application of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd RFL. Additional Sessions Judge San...

EU trade chief insists he broke no rules on Irish trip

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all COVID-19 rules during a trip to Ireland in the past month while acknowledging he should not have attended a golf dinner that has outraged the Irish public. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020