3 more COVID-19 deaths in Chandigarh, record 174 new cases take tally to 3,209

Chandigarh recorded its highest single-day spike of 174 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 3,209, while three more deaths were reported. She was also suffering from diabetes, according to a medical bulletin. The third COVID-19 fatality was reported in Mohali.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:25 IST
Chandigarh recorded its highest single-day spike of 174 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 3,209, while three more deaths were reported. A 51-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus infection at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, while another 70-year-old woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. She was also suffering from diabetes, according to a medical bulletin.

The third COVID-19 fatality was reported in Mohali. The 80-year-old had diabetes and hypertension. The fresh cases include a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy.

The city now has 1,454 active COVID-19 cases. Sixty-seven more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 1,713 people have been cured so far, the bulletin said.

Till now, 26,348 samples have been taken for testing, of which 22,934 tested negative while reports in 92 cases are awaited, it said..

