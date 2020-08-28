Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi casts doubt on coronavirus originating in China

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Thursday it was unclear whether the corona virus had first originated in China, casting doubt on the views of health experts and foreign governments.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-08-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:15 IST
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi casts doubt on coronavirus originating in China
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Thursday it was unclear whether the coronavirus had first originated in China, casting doubt on the views of health experts and foreign governments. Speaking during a visit to Norway, Wang said that, while China was the first country to report the existence of the virus to the World Health Organisation, "it does not mean that the virus originated in China".

"Actually, for the past months, we have seen reports ... showing that the virus emerged in different parts of the world, and may have emerged earlier than in China," Wang told reporters, speaking through an interpreter. Health authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan reported the first case of what turned out to be the new coronavirus in December, and the first known death linked to the virus in early January.

"Where did the virus first start and how it started ... should be left to scientists and medical experts ... It should not be politicized or stigmatized," said Wang, in an apparent rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for describing the coronavirus as the "China virus". "Who is patient zero? It is still unknown," said Wang, who was visiting Norway after visiting the Netherlands and Italy earlier this week in the first visit to Norway by a Chinese foreign minister since 2006.

Norway, a close U.S. ally and NATO member, will be a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2011 and 2022. China is one of the five permanent members on the council.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bills give boot to K Hauschka, P Edwards

The Buffalo Bills released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday. Hauschka, 35, made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts and 84 of 87 extra-point tries since arriving in Buffalo in 2017.Hauschka, who won a...

Report: Magic F Gordon leaves NBA bubble

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The rep...

Dodgers OF Betts reverses course on plan to sit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts made an about face Thursday by deciding to play in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants after first saying he would not participate. Betts was instrumental Wednesday in...

Trump must turn over tax returns, does not deserve immunity, Manhattan's top prosecutor says

Manhattans top prosecutor told a U.S. court on Thursday he should be able to obtain President Donald Trumps tax returns, saying Trump cannot immunize himself from a criminal probe of his business practices by pursuing an appeal that has no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020