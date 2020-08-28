Left Menu
UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"

Last month Johnson encouraged people working from home to get back to their workplaces to help the economy recover from its 20% contraction in the April-June period, the largest fall among big developed economies. Businesses suffering from reduced numbers of people in city centres range from sandwich shops such as the Pret a Manger chain - which is cutting more than a third of its workforce - to landlords worried about lower demand for office space.

Britain's government is urging people to return to their offices and workplaces to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

"Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work," he told LBC radio. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch a campaign extolling the virtues of returning to the office while a new online tool will help people avoid the most crowded trains and buses, a report in The Telegraph newspaper said.

But many other business leaders and economists think the move is premature, and that it would be counterproductive to resist much of the shift towards working from home. "I think it is looking at things through the wrong end of the telescope," said Andrew Sentance, a former Bank of England policymaker who now advises consultancy Cambridge Econometrics.

"We should be thinking about the type of economy that will emerge from this big shock, and trying to allow firms to adapt."

