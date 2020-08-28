Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK moves to fast-track coronavirus vaccine if safety tests passed

The government said that under its proposals the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) would be able to grant this status to a vaccine while it underwent the full licensing process, with reinforced conditions to ensure safety. The move, described as a last resort in the case of a strong public health justification, means the national regulator will be able to act this year if a vaccine arrives, before Britain has fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:52 IST
UK moves to fast-track coronavirus vaccine if safety tests passed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's medical regulator will be able to grant temporary authorization for any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards but before it has received a full license, under new plans set out on Friday. The government said that under its proposals the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) would be able to grant this status to a vaccine while it underwent the full licensing process, with reinforced conditions to ensure safety.

The move, described as a last resort in the case of a strong public health justification, means the national regulator will be able to act this year if a vaccine arrives, before Britain has fully left the European Union on Dec. 31. Normally the European Medicines Agency grants a license for members of the bloc. The MHRA will have a licensing system in place from 2021.

"The proposals consulted on today suggest ways to improve access and ensure as many people are protected from COVID-19 and flu as possible without sacrificing the absolute need to ensure that any vaccine used is both safe and effective," England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said. The government said it had launched a consultation to discuss the proposals and that it could be in force by October, ahead of the winter flu season. The proposals will also allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.

Britain has one of the highest death tolls in the world from COVID-19 and one of the worst economic contractions of any major country. Like many others, it is pinning its hopes on a vaccine to help bring the pandemic to an end. One of the leading candidates is from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, which believes that trial data could go to a regulator this year.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Osaka digs deep to set up final with Azarenka

Naomi Osaka beat Belgian Elise Mertens to reach the Western Southern Open final on Friday after playing in a semi-final she had originally withdrawn from in a call for racial justice. Japans Osaka, who walked onto the Grandstand court at t...

Tripura govt suspends neighbourhood classes

The Tripura government on Friday decided to suspend neighbourhood classes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. An order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar said, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the neighbo...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 94,668; death toll mounts to 456

Odisha reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday as 3,682 more people, including 218 jail inmates and staffers, tested positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll ...

Former Central African Republic interim leader to run in December poll

Former Central Africa Republics transitional leader Catherine Samba-Panza, who guided the country from 2014 to 2016, has declared she will challenge incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera in the Dec. 27 election. Samba-Panza, 64, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020