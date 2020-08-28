Two more deaths in Chandigarh due to COVID-19

Left Menu
A 58-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the PGIMER on Friday. He was also suffering from aa liver disease, as per medical bulletin. A 84-year-old man, who was infected by the virus, died at a Mohali hospital on Thursday, as per the bulletin. A total 130 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 here pushed the death toll to 45, while 160 new coronavirus cases took the tally to 3,724 in the union territory on Friday. A 58-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the PGIMER on Friday. He was also suffering from aa liver disease, as per medical bulletin.

A 84-year-old man, who was infected by the virus, died at a Mohali hospital on Thursday, as per the bulletin. The fresh cases were detected in many areas, including sectors 2, 7, 10, Mauli Jagran, Mani Majra and Maloya.

There are 1,572 active cases as of now in Chandigarh. A total 130 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection.  A total of 2,107 people have recovered so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 28,337 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 24,365 tested negative while reports in 109 cases are awaited, it said..

