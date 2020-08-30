U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 1,006 to 182,149
The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 1,006 to 182,149 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Sunday, reporting a total of 5,934,824 cases, an increase of 44,292 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 29 versus its previous report a day earlier. https://bit.ly/3gHkB7H
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.
