SPB "actively participates in physiotherapy," says hospital
Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is fully awake, responsive and actively participates in physiotherapy, a hospital treating him said here on Monday. The 74-year-old playback singer, admitted for COVID-19 on August 5, continued to be on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit, it said.
SPB's "current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive and actively participates in physiotherapy.
He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," MGM Healthcare's Assistant Director of Medical services, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement. On August 28, the hospital had said that the singer was conscious, responsive and participating in "passive" physiotherapy.
