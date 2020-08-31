Left Menu
Gujarat govt team in Rajkot to assess COVID-19 situation

The government has taken serious note of the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajkot, she said and expressed confidence that the situation will be brought under control. As per the government's COVID-19 dashboard, Rajkot has so far reported 4,685 cases.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:43 IST
Gujarat govt team in Rajkot to assess COVID-19 situation

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, a team of senior health officials and doctors on Monday arrived in the city to take stock of the situation and suggest measures to control the pandemic. Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi and a team of senior doctors reached Rajkot where they will monitor facilities in government and private hospitals for COVID-19 patients and provide guidance to doctors on treatment protocol for coronavirus and tele-mentoring, among other steps.

Ravi and the team of experts, likely to stay in Rajkot for a week, met health officials of the civil hospital on the first day of their visit. She told reporters that the government is making efforts to reduce the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in Rajkot district.

Around 15 doctors from other districts will be brought in Rajkot and stationed there to look after patients, she said. The government will also provide additional ventilators and beds for COVID-19 patients, Ravi said.

Ravi warned private hospitals of action if they charged more than the rates fixed by the government for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The government has taken serious note of the rising COVID-19 cases in Rajkot, she said and expressed confidence that the situation will be brought under control.

As per the government's COVID-19 dashboard, Rajkot has so far reported 4,685 cases. There are 2,006 active cases in the district at present and 89 patients have died so far.

On Sunday, Rajkot reported 119 new cases..

