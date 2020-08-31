Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab health dept withdraws revised health services fee

The government should subsidize these services on humanitarian grounds instead of seeking to profit from them”, Akali leader had earlier said. AAP leader Aman Arora also said that the state government had put an additional financial burden on poor people for availing health services by increased charges..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:41 IST
Punjab health dept withdraws revised health services fee

The Punjab Health Department on Monday evening withdrew its revised rates of several medical services in government hospitals following criticism from opposition parties. Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is committed to provide quality healthcare to the people of the state.

"The existing rates would be applicable for the health services available in the government hospitals under Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC),” he said in a statement here. "Keeping in view the deteriorating situation during COVID pandemic, the instructions have been issued to withdraw the revised rates of treatment in government hospitals under PHSC," Sidhu said.

The minister said instructions have been issued to all the civil surgeons in this regard. The state government had earlier revised the fee for several medical services in the government hospitals with effect from September 1, drawing sharp reaction from the Opposition. Earlier, the state health department had decided to raise charges for ambulances from 5 per km to 15 per km while fees for ECG from Rs 60 to Rs 75.

Similarly, the OPD registration charge had been increased from Rs 5 to Rs 10 and the admission charges for general ward had been hiked from Rs 25 to Rs 40. The operation charges for minor surgery had been revised upward to Rs 250 from Rs 100 earlier and for major surgery, the fee had been increased from Rs 750 to Rs 1,200, as per the earlier order.

However, the state health officials said these charges were meant for maintenance of hospital buildings and other infrastructure. They further clarified that coronavirus patients would continue to get free treatment at all government hospitals in the state.

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party had slammed the Congress-led dispensation in the state for raising the charges for medical services. The SAD had accused the state government of “profiteering” during a time of COVID-19 pandemic by increasing rates of health services.

SAD leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema had said that instead of making health services more affordable during a time of pandemic and ensuring free treatment to the poor, the government had raised rates of all services. "This hike in charges should be withdrawn immediately. The government should subsidize these services on humanitarian grounds instead of seeking to profit from them”, Akali leader had earlier said.

AAP leader Aman Arora also said that the state government had put an additional financial burden on poor people for availing health services by increased charges..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Top envoy says U.S. preparing tighter oil sanctions on Venezuela

The Trump administration is looking to tighten oil sanctions on Venezuela in the near future, top U.S. envoy for the country told Reuters on Monday, by potentially removing exemptions that allow some oil companies to exchange Venezuelan cru...

WB govt to boost road transport services to facilitate JEE, NEET candidates

With suburban and other scheduled trains not in operation, the West Bengal government has said state transport undertakings will start services from early morning and increase frequency of buses from Tuesday to ensure smooth transportation ...

Parties of all hues in WB mourn Pranab Mukherjee's death

Parties in West Bengal cutting across political lines Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said his demise brought down the curtains to a glorious political career and ended an era. West Bengal Chief Minister M...

U.S. appeals court denies House bid to enforce subpoena to ex-White House lawyer McGahn

A U.S. appeals court on Monday ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Democratic-led House of Representatives panel seeking to enforce a subpoena issued to former White House Counsel Donald McGahn. The ruling by the U.S. Court of App...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020