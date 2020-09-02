Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health workers, first responders should be first to get COVID-19 vaccines -U.S. panel

The next in line as part of a first rollout phase would be people of all ages with underlying conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 and older adults living in long-term care facilities.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:44 IST
Health workers, first responders should be first to get COVID-19 vaccines -U.S. panel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Healthcare workers and first responders who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 should be at the front of the line for vaccines when they become available, an independent expert panel tapped by top U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The draft report, issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, recommends vaccines be rolled out in four phases, with the first "Jumpstart" phase focused on managing what is expected to initially be a scarce supply of vaccines.

Government officials have said a vaccine could be available by the end of this year and possibly sooner on an emergency basis, depending on how a handful of vaccines currently in large late-stage trials fare. The next in line as part of a first rollout phase would be people of all ages with underlying conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 and older adults living in long-term care facilities. About 15% of the U.S. population of about 330 million would be eligible under Phase 1.

The second phase would target critical at-risk workers such as teachers, people with underlying conditions at moderately higher risk, and all older adults not included in phase 1. This phase would also include people in prisons, those with disabilities and those in homeless shelters and staff in these settings. About half of all Americans would be eligible for vaccines through the first two phases.

The third phase would target young adults, children and people whose jobs are considered essential, taking those eligible to as high as 95% of the population. The fourth phase would include everyone else. The report was commissioned by the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agency which typically handles vaccine recommendations through an advisory group of experts. Their recommendations are expected next month.

Chicago Community Trust Chief Executive Helene Gayle, who co-chaired the committee, noted that the report was unusual, but said there was a desire to have a document that "was seen as neutral, independent and not aligned with any one agency." The CDC has come under fire recently, accused by outside health experts of bowing to political pressure from the Trump administration on agency guidelines for school reopenings and coronavirus testing.

To address individuals in high-risk groups, the panel looked at underlying factors that increase their risk of infection. "The reason Black and Latinx and Native Americans are at high risk isn't because of some biologic racial aspect. It is because of the jobs people work, the living conditions people find themselves in and pre-existing conditions, which also relate to people's social environments," Gayle said in a phone interview.

When prioritizing healthcare workers, the panel noted that vaccines should go first to people who have the most contact with patients. "It isn't just physicians and nurses. It's people who are taking care of people in nursing homes and floor attendants," Gayle said. Within each of the tiers, Gayle said, the panel recommends prioritizing communities that are socially vulnerable.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt 'stubborn like a child', can frame me in another case: Kafeel Khan up on release from jail

The Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing Raj Dharma was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after he was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. The A...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1635 RUSSIAN DUO MARCH INTO ROUND TWORussian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made...

Tennis-Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.The 31-year-old Spaniard, in a video posted on h...

Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering on reforms or else financial aid would be withheld, and sanctions imposed further down the line if there is proven corruption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020