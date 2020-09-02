Left Menu
AIIMS suspends routine OPD admissions for two weeks

However, routine OPD services to enable patients seek medical advise and counselling, which were recently resumed will continue, AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr D K Sharma, said. "In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," a circular issued by Sharma on Tuesday said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the increasing number of non-COVID patients being admitted in the emergency department of the AIIMS here, hospital authorities have suspended routine OPD admissions in general and private wards for two weeks. However, routine OPD services to enable patients to seek medical advice and counseling, which were recently resumed will continue, AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr D K Sharma, said.

"In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalization of seriously ill emergency/semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS hospital and all centers with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," a circular issued by Sharma on Tuesday said. Emergency patients, who require inpatient hospitalization in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalization owing to emergency and semi-emergency conditions will continue to be admitted.

"Notwithstanding above, EHS (employees health scheme) patients will continue to be hospitalized as clinically warranted," the circular stated. "The decision has been taken in view of increased admissions of non-COVID serious patients through an emergency, particularly trauma emergency as the Trauma Centre has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility. There has been an almost two-fold increase in emergency admissions," Sharma explained.

