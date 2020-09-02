German health institute designates Canary Islands as coronavirus-risk region

German health institute designates Canary Islands as coronavirus-risk regionReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:19 IST
Germany's national institute for infectious diseases on Wednesday added the Canary Islands to its list of risk regions, citing a high rate of new coronavirus infections in the Spanish autonomous region.
The Robert Koch Institute said the whole of Spain, mainland and islands, was a risk region. The institute's update is usually followed by a travel warning to the designated regions by the Foreign Ministry.
