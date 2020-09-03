Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's former PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus

"Unfortunately, this too has happened to me, but I carry on fighting," Berlusconi was quoted by his staff as telling supporters during a video meeting. The 83-year-old media tycoon will remain under isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan, his staff said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 00:29 IST
Italy's former PM Berlusconi tests positive for coronavirus

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi vowed to carry on with political activities ahead of local elections in September after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, this too has happened to me, but I carry on fighting," Berlusconi was quoted by his staff as telling supporters during a video meeting.

The 83-year-old media tycoon will remain under isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan, his staff said in a statement. He will continue to provide support to candidates from his centre-right Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled for Sept. 20-21.

Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi's personal physician at Milan's San Raffaele hospital, told AdnKronos news agency the former premier had no symptoms but had decided to test for COVID-19 because of his recent holiday in Sardinia. The Mediterranean island has suffered a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in August as tourists from all over the country descended on its beaches.

Flavio Briatore, an old friend of Berlusconi's and the owner of the Billionaire nightclub in Sardinia, also tested positive last month. Italy, hit by one of Europe's worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with over 270,000 confirmed cases and 35,500 deaths, managed to contain the contagion since a peak in fatalities and infections in March and April.

However, the country recorded a steady increase in new cases in August, with experts blaming gatherings associated with holidays and nightlife. Politicians across the spectrum sent messages of support to Berlusconi, who was prime minister four times.

Luigi Di Maio, foreign minister and former leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement who fiercely campaigned against Berlusconi, wished him a swift recovery. "I hope he will fight this battle with the strength that has always distinguished him", Di Maio said in a statement.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican environment minister resigns after critique

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador announced the resignation of his environment minister Wednesday, nearly a month after a leaked recording showed that cabinet member criticizing the presidents administration. Lpez Obrador said Env...

Jharkahnd HC rejects bail plea of man accused of duping Punjab CM's wife

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of the man accused of duping Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singhs wife and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur in a cyber fraud last year. The Congress MP was duped of Rs 23 lakhAfter Heari...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020