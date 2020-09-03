Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House's Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy under consideration

The United States, which has not had a coordinated federal-led response to the virus, has recorded more than 6 million COVID-19 cases and 185,000 deaths, both the highest in the world. The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told MSNBC on Wednesday that the White House was not using a "herd immunity" strategy and was relying on identification of COVID-19 cases, isolation and contact tracing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 01:24 IST
White House's Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy under consideration
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter / Pepfar

The White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, on Wednesday dismissed the notion that the Trump administration was considering a strategy of allowing Americans to become infected with coronavirus in order to reach "herd immunity." "Neither I, nor anybody in the administration, is willing to sacrifice American lives for herd immunity. We'll get to herd immunity through a vaccine and that's the right way to do it," Birx told reporters during a briefing at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan.

Birx was responding to news reports that new White House pandemic adviser Scott Atlas, a physician who is a fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, had advocated for the Trump administration to lift all social and business restrictions aimed at stopping infections from spreading. The United States, which has not had a coordinated federal-led response to the virus, has recorded more than 6 million COVID-19 cases and 185,000 deaths, both the highest in the world.

The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told MSNBC on Wednesday that the White House was not using a "herd immunity" strategy and was relying on identification of COVID-19 cases, isolation and contact tracing. Once enough individuals have been infected and become immune, others are less likely to be infected, creating what health officials call "herd immunity."

"I would not be here if the White House believed that herd immunity was an option for America," Birx said. Economic shutdowns and measures such as extensive testing and social distancing have curbed the virus' spread in many countries. Others, like Sweden, have attempted to let the outbreak run its course in the hopes of creating herd immunity.

Sweden and the United States are both among the nations with the highest rate of coronavirus-related deaths per capita. President Donald Trump in August said Atlas was working with the White House on the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals put OF Fowler on IL

The St. Louis Cardinals put outfielder Dexter Fowler on the injured list Wednesday amid a flurry of moves by the team. No reason or injury was provided by the club for the Fowler transaction.However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Fowl...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

COVID-19 infections in Europe are back to levels seen in March when the outbreak began its peak phase there, the head of the European Unions public health agency said, meanwhile the British government re-imposed local restrictions on parts ...

Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing at Rays player

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended three games for throwing at Tampa Bay Rays batter Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rays skipper Kevin Cash were ...

Swedes confidence in PM's handling of coronavirus crisis declining, poll shows

Confidence in the way Swedens Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and his government have handled the coronavirus pandemic has dropped sharply over the last three months, a poll in daily Dagens Nyheter showed on Wednesday. Sweden has followed its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020