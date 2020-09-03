Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

COVAX is designed to discourage national governments from hoarding COVID-19 vaccines and to focus on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country. In the United States, which said on Tuesday it would not join COVAX due to the Trump administration's objection to WHO involvement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 11:16 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Vaccine distribution plans

Seventy-six wealthy nations are now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots, the project's co-lead said on Wednesday. COVAX is designed to discourage national governments from hoarding COVID-19 vaccines and to focus on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country.

In the United States, which said on Tuesday it would not join COVAX due to the Trump administration's objection to WHO involvement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups as soon as late October, documents published by the agency showed on Wednesday. Steroids save lives

Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with corticosteroid drugs reduces the risk of death by 20% regardless of which steroid is used, according to an analysis of seven international trials published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. "This is equivalent to around 68% of (the sickest COVID-19) patients surviving after treatment with corticosteroids, compared to around 60% surviving in the absence of corticosteroids," the researchers said in a statement.

The World Health Organization (WHO) health agency said corticosteroids should only be used in treatment of the sickest COVID-19 patients, and also urged countries to maintain sufficient stocks of corticosteroids, "while not maintaining excessive stocks which could deny other countries access". COVID-19 for the long haul

Thousands of people worldwide are reporting a wide range of ongoing symptoms many months after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Some call themselves COVID "long haulers", while others have adopted the term "long COVID" to describe their condition. Breathlessness, memory loss, extreme fatigue, headaches, brain fog, muscle pain and swelling joints, are commonly described among multiple recurring symptoms in global online patient advocacy blogs and chatrooms.

And for many, the anxiety, depression and dread around the unknown progression of the disease are at least as debilitating as the physical frailties. Masks on during sex, Canada's top doctor says

Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canada's chief medical officer Dr Theresa Tam said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic. Tam said in a statement there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or vaginal fluid, but sexual activity with new partners does increase the risk of contracting the virus, particularly if there is close contact like kissing.

"The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone," she said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas grinds down Cressy to reach third round

Stefanos Tsitsipas weathered a serve-volleying storm from Maxime Cressy before grinding the American wildcard down 7-62 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.In a slow-burning contest of short, sharp points, fourth seed Tsitsipa...

AIFF organises 10 Golden Baby League webinars for state associations in August

The All India Football Federation AIFF, in August this year, put together a total of ten webinars in order to explain the intricacies of the Golden Baby Leagues in different states across the country. While nine of these were held for speci...

BCCI contingent member tests positive for COVID-19: IPL source

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for COVID-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday. The event is scheduled to start on September 19. There is one positive case in the BCCI...

MLB roundup: Duvall gets Braves' second straight 3-HR game

The visiting Atlanta Braves got a three-homer performance for the second straight night, this time by Adam Duvall in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. The result gave Atlanta a three-game sweep of Boston, the first time the Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020