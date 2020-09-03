Pune institute develops 'immunity-boosting' room freshener to 'contain' COVID-19 spread

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University in Pune, has developed a herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener product named "Healthy Air" to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. According to the ministry Healthy Air has been developed by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with various extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya, and Pine Oil.

"The product consists of a blended solution of the natural herbal oils, which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits Anti-cancerous, Anti-microbial, Anti-viral and Anti-fungal properties," the statement said. It said that the product is herbal-based and is non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-mutagenic, and purifies the air, and makes it breathable.

"The product was also experimented on in Aerodynamic state of the art laser-based visualisation lab for understanding the flow profile, formation of primary aerosol particles, aerosol breakdown thresholds as a function of particle size, particle density, etc. It resulted that the formation of secondary particles is not noticed which results in poor dispersion of primary particles," the statement said. "The product has resulted in removing the toxic fumes, cleanses the air, and does not contain any synthetic solvent /surfactant in its formulation. Further, it possesses the stress and anxiety-reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating respiratory illness. Considering the blend of herbal extracts, the developed product acts as a natural insecticide, with no toxicity for the human body, and in addition, acts as a room freshener," it added.

The ministry said that Healthy Air does not contain any synthetic chemicals or secondary solvents and added that commercial room fresheners mostly contain synthetic adsorbents, surfactants, disinfectants, oxidizers, allergens, and chemical air sanitizers in the main formulation could affect respiratory system and brain neural sensing. It also said that commercial room fresheners do not contain any immunity-boosting agents or possess the anti-bacterial properties.

"Healthy Air supports respiratory conditions in a healthy way, does not affect brain neural sensing, and useful for people suffering from allergic reactions, breathing problems related to asthma, headache, nasal irritation, or soreness in the throat as the product is mainly made of natural herbal extracts which work as an immunity booster," the statement said. It said that the product can be used in any kind of rooms, conference halls, at public places, hospitals, malls, cinema halls, waiting lounges at Airports, Railway stations, etc.

The ministry also said that the technology transfer of this product is freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic situation. (ANI)