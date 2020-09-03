Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune institute develops 'immunity-boosting' room freshener to 'contain' COVID-19 spread

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University in Pune, has developed a herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener product named "Healthy Air" to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:49 IST
Pune institute develops 'immunity-boosting' room freshener to 'contain' COVID-19 spread
Herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener named Healthy Air. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, a Deemed to be University in Pune, has developed a herbal-based immunity-boosting room freshener product named "Healthy Air" to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. According to the ministry Healthy Air has been developed by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering with various extracts of herbal oils like Neem, Neelgiri, Camphor, Daalcheeni, Tulsi, Lemon, Turmeric, Laung, Ajwain, Lavender, Elaichi, Turmeric, Natural Vetiveru, Raimuniya, and Pine Oil.

"The product consists of a blended solution of the natural herbal oils, which instinctively acts as an immunity booster for the body, and exhibits Anti-cancerous, Anti-microbial, Anti-viral and Anti-fungal properties," the statement said. It said that the product is herbal-based and is non-carcinogenic, non-toxic, non-mutagenic, and purifies the air, and makes it breathable.

"The product was also experimented on in Aerodynamic state of the art laser-based visualisation lab for understanding the flow profile, formation of primary aerosol particles, aerosol breakdown thresholds as a function of particle size, particle density, etc. It resulted that the formation of secondary particles is not noticed which results in poor dispersion of primary particles," the statement said. "The product has resulted in removing the toxic fumes, cleanses the air, and does not contain any synthetic solvent /surfactant in its formulation. Further, it possesses the stress and anxiety-reducing capabilities upon breathing and helps in treating respiratory illness. Considering the blend of herbal extracts, the developed product acts as a natural insecticide, with no toxicity for the human body, and in addition, acts as a room freshener," it added.

The ministry said that Healthy Air does not contain any synthetic chemicals or secondary solvents and added that commercial room fresheners mostly contain synthetic adsorbents, surfactants, disinfectants, oxidizers, allergens, and chemical air sanitizers in the main formulation could affect respiratory system and brain neural sensing. It also said that commercial room fresheners do not contain any immunity-boosting agents or possess the anti-bacterial properties.

"Healthy Air supports respiratory conditions in a healthy way, does not affect brain neural sensing, and useful for people suffering from allergic reactions, breathing problems related to asthma, headache, nasal irritation, or soreness in the throat as the product is mainly made of natural herbal extracts which work as an immunity booster," the statement said. It said that the product can be used in any kind of rooms, conference halls, at public places, hospitals, malls, cinema halls, waiting lounges at Airports, Railway stations, etc.

The ministry also said that the technology transfer of this product is freely available for Indian technology start-ups, and companies in its fight against the current pandemic situation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Metro resumption: Officials discuss COVID-19

Senior officials of the Metro Railway and West Bengal government met on Thursday to discuss the modalities of putting in place social distancing norms and crowd management for resumption of services. Describing the meeting as very good, Met...

Report: Patriots RB Harris (hand) questionable for opener

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is dealing with a hand injury that could impact his status for Week 1, ESPN reported on Thursday. The Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 to open the regular season.Harris, a second-y...

Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet: Guterres

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two crises COVID-19 and climate change. Let us tackle both and leave future generations with the ...

Pandemic review panel to ask 'hard questions', WHO files open, co-chairs say

An independent panel reviewing the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic will ask hard questions and has been assured of access to the records of the World Health Organization WHO, its co-chairs said on Thursday. Former New Zealand prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020