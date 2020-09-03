Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivian families turn to makeshift graves as cemeteries fill during pandemic

Cemeteries in La Paz are now struggling to accommodate a 580% increase in demand for new burials, according to Rene Sahonero, a Health Ministry official. Dealing with the clandestine graves is a heartbreaking dilemma for local authorities, who said many families had no other options for giving their loved ones a proper burial.

Reuters | Sucre | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:30 IST
Bolivian families turn to makeshift graves as cemeteries fill during pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Desperate families in Bolivia are turning to makeshift graves to bury their loved ones, with cemetery space at a premium as the coronavirus pandemic keeps the South American nation in its grip. Local officials said families were creating clandestine graveyards or sneaking into the cemeteries of the capital, La Paz, in early morning or overnight hours to dig unofficial graves for their relatives.

"They want to bury on top of other graves. For example, they uncover the grave and want to put the body a metre (3 feet) deep, not even 2 or 3 metres," said Omar Arce, president of a local council, adding that police were forced to move the bodies later. Bolivia, which has one of the highest regional rates of extreme poverty, has struggled to free itself from the weight of the pandemic as political tensions simmer ahead of a general election.

Government officials said in August that cases accelerated among the population of 11.6 million after protests linked to the postponement of the election until Oct. 18 due to the spread of the virus. Cemeteries in La Paz are now struggling to accommodate a 580% increase in demand for new burials, according to Rene Sahonero, a Health Ministry official.

Dealing with the clandestine graves is a heartbreaking dilemma for local authorities, who said many families had no other options for giving their loved ones a proper burial. "Seeing the pain of the family, we cannot prevent the burial," said police officer Rene Tambo, adding that police do not typically launch criminal investigations. "We have to think about what is within people's reach. We can't force them to go to a cemetery."

Bolivia has 117,926 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with an official death toll of 5,200, although critics have argued that the government is underreporting deaths. "Since the beginning of the pandemic to today, there has been an excess in the number of deaths (in comparison with official statistics)," said public policy expert Andres Uzin.

With little more than 2,500 coronavirus tests daily, according to Uzin, the official numbers do not paint a full picture. He said an excess of more than 14,000 deaths had been registered by the Civil Registry Service. "The government's record is not reflecting the reality of the country," Uzin said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Give India ‘another opportunity’ to appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan court to govt

A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India another opportunity to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month. The Islamabad High Court IHC t...

France again registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections

France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose aga...

World Rugby launches search for a new global rugby fan panel

World Rugby www.World.Rugby launches global rugby fan survey selected volunteers to be invited onto the official global rugby fan panel 12 million socially active fans across World Rugbys digital channels Nielsens global Sports DNA fan stud...

Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as President of India and Southwest Asia region

Global beverages major Coca-Cola on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanket Ray as the president of its India and Southwest Asia region operations as part of a global top management rejig. Ray, who is at present chief operating officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020