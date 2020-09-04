Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico has world's most health worker deaths from pandemic -Amnesty Int'l

"Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and the USA," said Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International. "There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives." The United States, Brazil and India have registered the highest number of overall deaths and confirmed cases.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-09-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 03:51 IST
Mexico has world's most health worker deaths from pandemic -Amnesty Int'l

More health workers have died from the coronavirus in Mexico than any other country on the planet, Amnesty International said on Thursday, highlighting the high toll the pandemic was taking on frontline medical staff around the globe. At least 7,000 health workers around the world have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, including 1,320 in Mexico, Amnesty said.

Other countries with high mortality rates include United States, Brazil and India, where health worker death tolls stand at 1,077, 634 and 573. "Many months into the pandemic, health workers are still dying at horrific rates in countries such as Mexico, Brazil and the USA," said Steve Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International.

"There must be global cooperation to ensure all health workers are provided with adequate protective equipment, so they can continue their vital work without risking their own lives." The United States, Brazil and India have registered the highest number of overall deaths and confirmed cases. Between them, they have recorded more than 14 million coronavirus cases and almost 387,000 deaths, according to Reuters data.

A Reuters analysis of Mexican government data in August found that the healthcare workers' risk of dying in Mexico is four times higher than in the United States, and eight times higher than in Brazil. Mexico has registered more than 610,000 cases and nearly 66,000 deaths. Mexico's government earlier this week said 102,494 health workers had contracted coronavirus and the death toll had climbed to 1,378.

Amnesty called for more help for workers, citing Brazil as an example of a place where health professionals complain about the lack of protection equipment. "Throughout the pandemic governments have hailed health workers as heroes, but this rings hollow when so many workers are dying from a lack of basic protection," added Cockburn.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint

American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating Spains Aliona Bolsova 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday. Keys, runner-up in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, won t...

Britain's Pret A Manger turns to subscription drinks service to aid recovery

British sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger said on Friday it would launch a subscription service for drinks, trying out a new business model to help it survive the coronavirus crisis, which has hammered its sales. Owned by investment g...

French envoy lauds India's entry into top 50 Global Innovation Index

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday congratulated India for entering the top 50 group of most innovative countries in the world saying that both the countries can jointly drive innovation. He said that France is looking ...

INSIGHT-How Abe's right-hand man made his play for Japan's top job

In the days leading up to Shinzo Abes surprise resignation last month as rumors of his ill health swirled in Japan, the prime ministers right-hand man, Yoshihide Suga, was courting a ruling party boss whose backing could make him king.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020