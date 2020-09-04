Nepal reports a record 1,359 coronavirus cases in single day; tally reaches 44,234

Nepal on Friday reported a record 1,359 COVID-19 cases in a single day, taking the national tally to 44,234, the health ministry said. According to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), 464 females and 895 males tested positive in the last 24 hours.

This is for the first time that the country witnessed more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in a single day. Fourteen people, including 10 males and four females, died of the disease during the period. The country's number of fatalities have reached 271. A total of 13,638 tests were conducted across the country on Friday. The total number of tests has reached 745,490.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said that a total of 25,561 patients have recovered from the disease. On Friday, 1,354 people recovered. Gautam said that the recovery tally in Nepal stands at 58 per cent. Meanwhile, the three districts in the Kathmandu Valley reported as many as 454 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 18,404 active COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment across the country.