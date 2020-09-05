Tiffany Haddish says she tested positive for COVID-19

“Girls Trip” actor Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus three months ago. The actor opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis during a conversation with the US government's top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I was working on a movie, and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, got the results two days later, they said I did not have the coronavirus,” Haddish said in a video posted on her YouTube page.

“Then someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again… Anyway, I get the test, I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus,” she added. The 40-year-old actor said she got tested for the antibodies and was told she had them, but when she got tested again there were no antibodies left.

“I’ve been tested 12 times now,” Haddish added. Fauci said the actor took the right decision to get tested often and quarantine in her household after the diagnosis.

“The most important thing is that you have the societal responsibility not to be propagating the outbreak. To be part of the solution, not the problem,” he added..