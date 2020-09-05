Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiffany Haddish says she tested positive for COVID-19

“Girls Trip” actor Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus three months ago. The 40-year-old actor said she got tested for the antibodies and was told she had them, but when she got tested again there were no antibodies left. “I’ve been tested 12 times now,” Haddish added.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:34 IST
Tiffany Haddish says she tested positive for COVID-19

“Girls Trip” actor Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus three months ago. The actor opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis during a conversation with the US government's top infectious-disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “I was working on a movie, and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, got the results two days later, they said I did not have the coronavirus,” Haddish said in a video posted on her YouTube page.

“Then someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again… Anyway, I get the test, I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus,” she added. The 40-year-old actor said she got tested for the antibodies and was told she had them, but when she got tested again there were no antibodies left.

“I’ve been tested 12 times now,” Haddish added. Fauci said the actor took the right decision to get tested often and quarantine in her household after the diagnosis.

“The most important thing is that you have the societal responsibility not to be propagating the outbreak. To be part of the solution, not the problem,” he added..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 PTI Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on cred...

UPDATE 1-British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun. The group said ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

Supporters of the man portrayed in Hotel Rwanda say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. In a statement e...

Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Haishen, possible record rainfall

Japan is bracing for powerful Typhoon Haishen as it bears down on the countrys southwest, with weather forecasters warning of potential record rainfall, violent wind, high waves and tides. The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged residents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020