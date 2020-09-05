Left Menu
Rajasthan: 14 fatalities take death toll to 1,566; caseload reaches 89,363

Among the fresh deaths, Jaipur and Jodhpur each reported three fatalities, Alwar had two, while Ajmer, Dausa, Kota, Nagaur, Sirohi and Sikar each registered one death. The maximum number of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, where 295 people have tested positive for the viral disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:41 IST
Rajasthan: 14 fatalities take death toll to 1,566; caseload reaches 89,363

Fourteen more fatalities took Rajasthan's COVID-19 death toll to 1,122 on Saturday, while 1,566 new cases pushed the tally to 89,363, according to an official data. Among the fresh deaths, Jaipur and Jodhpur each reported three fatalities, Alwar had two, while Ajmer, Dausa, Kota, Nagaur, Sirohi and Sikar each registered one death.

The maximum number of the fresh cases were reported from Jaipur, where 295 people have tested positive for the viral disease. Jodhpur reported 205 new cases, followed by Kota 170, Alwar 129 and Ajmer 122. In Sikar, 68 people tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, followed by Bikaner 62, Jhalawar 56, Pali 36, Jaisalmer 35, Baran 34, Nagaur 32, Tonk and Chittorgarh 29 each, Bundi and Jhunjhunu 26 each, Sawaimadhopur 23, Bhilwara 22 and Dholpur 20.

Bharatpur recorded 17 new cases, Dausa and Ganganagar 15 each, Banswara, Barmer and Churu and Karauli 16 each, Udaipur 13 and Sirohi 12, according to the data. The districts which reported fresh cases in single-digit are Jalore five, Rajsamand three, Dungarpur two and Pratapgarh one.

A total of 73,245 COVID-19 patients have recovered till date and 72,114 of them have been discharged. The state now has 14,996 active cases, the data showed..

