UK house prices jump by most since 2016 to hit new high - Halifax

British house prices jumped by the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in the country's housing market.

House prices were 5.2% higher than in August 2019, Halifax said.

Prices were 1.6% higher than in July, slightly higher than the media forecast of 1.5% in a Reuters poll of economists. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)