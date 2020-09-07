UK house prices jump by most since 2016 to hit new high - Halifax

UK house prices jump by most since 2016 to hit new high - HalifaxReuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:09 IST
British house prices jumped by the most since 2016 in August to hit a record high, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday, adding to signs of a post-lockdown boom in the country's housing market.
House prices were 5.2% higher than in August 2019, Halifax said.
Prices were 1.6% higher than in July, slightly higher than the media forecast of 1.5% in a Reuters poll of economists. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Michael Holden)
