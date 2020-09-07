Left Menu
Ireland warns UK not to "fundamentally undermine" Brexit talks

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 17:59 IST
Ireland warns UK not to "fundamentally undermine" Brexit talks

Ireland's foreign minister said Dublin should not overreact to reports that Britain may seek to undermine its Brexit withdrawal agreement but warned that such a move would be a very serious breach of trust and fundamentally undermine ongoing talks.

London is reportedly planning new legislation to override parts of the agreement and create frictions in British-ruled Northern Ireland where special arrangements had been made to avoid a hard border with Ireland to the south that could be detrimental to a peace agreement.

"Is this political gamesmanship or is there really a piece of legislation that's going to emerge this week, which is contrary to the withdrawal agreement. We'll have to wait and see," Simon Coveney told national broadcaster RTE in an interview.

