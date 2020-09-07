Navalny has come out of coma Berlin hospital says

Navalny has come out of coma Berlin hospital saysReuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 19:02 IST
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been removed from a medically induced coma and is responding to speech, Berlin's Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday.
The hospital, which has been treating Navalny since he was airlifted to Germany for treatment after falling ill on a Russian domestic flight last month, said he is being weaned off mechanical ventilation. "It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," Charite said in a brief statement.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Berlin has concluded Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same substance that Britain said was used against a Russian double agent and his daughter in an attack in England in 2018. Moscow says it has seen no evidence he was poisoned.
ALSO READ
Comatose Russian dissident visited by wife, aide in Germany
Golf-Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open
Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning, says Germany
More facts needed to determine if Navalny was poisoned - Germany
Sports News Roundup: LeBron dominates, Lakers take 2-1 lead; Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open and more