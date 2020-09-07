Raj corona meter: 14 more deaths, 1,580 new cases

Left Menu
Rajasthan on Monday recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total fatalities in the state due to the disease to 1,151, a health department bulletin said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:32 IST
Rajasthan on Monday recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total fatalities in the state due to the disease to 1,151, a health department bulletin said. The state also reported 1,580 new cases, pushing the total number of infection to 92,536 with 14,958 people out of them being under treatment at present.

As per the bulletin, 75,183 people have been discharged after treatment until now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 289 till now, followed by 112 in Jodhpur, 83 in Bikaner, 82 in Kota, 78 in Ajmer and 72 in Bharatpur, 47 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 30 each in Udaipur and Alwar, 23 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur.

Out of 1,580 new cases recorded on Monday in Rajasthan, 320 were from Jaipur, 200 from Jodhpur, 180 from Kota, besides 116 cases from other districts of the state..

