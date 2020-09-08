Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin professor’s UK firm strikes Covid-19 vaccine pact with India

“Combining the benefits of SpyBiotech’s protein ‘superglue’ technology with the known safety and immunogenicity of the Serum Institute’s Hepatitis B surface antigen virus-like particle offers the potential for an effective, safe COVID-19 vaccine which could be manufactured at scale,” he said. Through the latest agreement, he said that SpyBiotech’s technology can be added to a growing armoury of weapons being developed against this disease.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:34 IST
Indian-origin professor’s UK firm strikes Covid-19 vaccine pact with India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian-origin professor's Oxford-based company on Tuesday announced that its Indian partner, the Serum Institute of India (SIIPL), has begun trials of a novel virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine targeting Covid-19 which has the potential to offer a groundbreaking new approach to fighting the pandemic. Prof Sumi Biswas, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SpyBiotech – an Oxford University spinoff company with a novel vaccine platform to target infectious diseases, cancer and chronic diseases, said the first subjects have been dosed in a Phase I/II trial. SpyBiotech said it has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with SIIPL for the development of the vaccine as part of the study initiated in Australia.

"Combining SpyBiotech's unique platform technology with Serum's extensive expertise developing VLPs and its manufacturing capability is an exciting development at a critical time, giving us the tools to produce the large volume of doses required to support the global fight against Covid-19," said Biswas, a Kolkata-born immunologist. "For SpyBiotech, this is an opportunity to provide an accelerated proof point for our platform technology, alongside the other candidates which we are advancing into clinical development. Our technology can be combined with multiple vaccine delivery platforms to create a plug and display vaccine which is critical for generating vaccines rapidly and safely," she said.

Biswas moved to the UK in 2005 having studied microbiology at the University of Bangalore and went on to become an Associate Professor of Vaccinology at the Jenner Institute, Oxford University's leading vaccines innovation centre which is currently also working on another Covid-19 vaccine candidate. SpyBiotech says its vaccine candidate uses its "proprietary" SpyCatcher/SpyTag protein "superglue" technology to display the coronavirus spike protein on the surface of Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) VLPs, a licensed vaccine with "excellent safety and immunogenicity data" in humans and which are currently manufactured to billions of doses. The coronavirus spike protein's receptor-binding domain is displayed on the VLP, taking advantage of the platform's properties to induce a potent immune response.

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer of SIIPL, said: "We are very excited about the collaboration with SpyBiotech to work on this novel vaccine for Covid-19. "This new technology has the potential to be a powerful new approach to tackling the pandemic. SIIPL is looking forward to working alongside SpyBiotech to advance this candidate through clinical development." SpyCatcher/SpyTag is a platform technology which allows antigens to be displayed onto VLPs with a covalent, irreversible bond in a highly stable and effective way with specific orientation/epitope presentation and high density. The technology can be used for an exceptionally broad range of applications in vaccine development and has established proof of concept data in a viral, bacterial, parasitic diseases and chronic diseases and cancer.

SpyBiotech said it has exclusive rights from the University of Oxford to apply, commercialise and sub-license the "plug and display" technology for vaccine development. "Finding a safe and effective vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 [Covid-19] virus is one of the most pressing scientific challenges of our time," said Lachlan Mackinnon, Oxford Sciences Innovation Principal and SpyBiotech Chairman. "Combining the benefits of SpyBiotech's protein 'superglue' technology with the known safety and immunogenicity of the Serum Institute's Hepatitis B surface antigen virus-like particle offers the potential for an effective, safe COVID-19 vaccine which could be manufactured at scale," he said.

Through the latest agreement, he said that SpyBiotech's technology can be added to a growing armoury of weapons being developed against this disease. "We hope the development programme will also help validate the broader potential of the technology, which in the future will be used to target other infectious diseases and cancer," he added.

SpyBiotech was spun out of the University of Oxford in 2017 and its proprietary protein superglue technology binds antigens to vaccine delivery platforms in a way which minimises delivery risk and enhances immunogenicity and efficacy. The company said it is supported by high quality investors including Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), the capital investor for the University of Oxford, and GV (formerly Google Ventures) and has raised 15 million pounds in funding to date.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 cases and deaths climb again

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to stand at a total of 335,524, said the French health ministry on Tuesday.The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours, to reac...

Swiss official airs concerns about data privacy in US

A Swiss federal commissioner announced Tuesday that a US-Swiss programme aimed to protect personal information exchanged between the two countries doesnt go far enough, and has downgraded the United States to rank it as a country deemed to ...

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Russia to attend SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO. EAM DrSJaishankar landed in Moscow received by Ambassado...

Gehlot decides not to meet people for one month after string of infections at CMO, his residence

After nearly 40 personnel at the Chief Ministers Office and his residence tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to meet people for the next one month, according to a release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020