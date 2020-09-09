Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: AstraZeneca suspends vaccine trials

AstraZeneca Plc on Tuesday said it has paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of unexplained illness in a study participant. "This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials," the company said in an emailed statement.

The vaccine, called AZD1222, developed with the University of Oxford, has been widely seen as one of the leading global candidates against the coronavirus, and the suspension of the trial dims prospects for a potential year-end rollout its lead developer had signaled earlier. Low positive test rate in Sweden

Sweden carried out a record number of new coronavirus tests last week with only 1.2% coming back positive, the health agency said on Tuesday. That is the lowest rate since the pandemic began, and it comes at a time when other European countries are seeing surges in infections. Sweden avoided a lockdown and instead emphasized personal responsibility, social distancing, and good hygiene in a bid to slow rather than eradicate a disease deemed here to stay. The strategy drew fierce criticism home and abroad as deaths shot up during the spring but have also been lauded by WHO officials as a sustainable model.

More than 5,800 people with the disease have died, many times higher per capita than in neighboring Nordic countries but lower than Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The U.S. set to vote on aid bill on Thursday

The U.S. Senate aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law. The bill, which some senior Republican aides described as a $300 billion package that was reduced from the $1 trillion McConnell advocated in July, would provide a $300-per-week federal unemployment benefit, down from a $600-per-week provision that expired weeks ago.

McConnell also said it would set the second round of loans that can turn into grants for small businesses struggling through the pandemic, along with aid for schools and medical supplies. S.Korea's defiant churches face backlash

Mainstream Christian figures and conservative opposition lawmakers have criticized South Korea's Sarang Jeil Church, which is at the center of the latest COVID-19 outbreak, and other churches for spreading fake news, aggravating the COVID-19 outbreak, and depleting public resources. Authorities said quelling the outbreak was hampered by some 650 church members and 7,700 protesters avoiding or refusing testing as of Tuesday, and more than 300 congregations breaching a ban on in-person gatherings.