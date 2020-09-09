Slovenia confirms the highest daily number of coronavirus cases

Slovenia, which was the first European state to declare an end to the coronavirus pandemic in May, on Wednesday reported its the highest daily count of new infections since registering its first case in March. The government on Wednesday reported 79 new coronavirus cases, referring to Tuesday testing, versus 43 a day before, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,312.

Analysts said the surge could be due to the government conducting more coronavirus tests on Tuesday than before, at 2,560 compared to 1,581 on Monday. They said the start of the school year on September 1 also contributed to the spread of the virus. So far Slovenia, which has 2 million citizens, recorded a total of 135 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Over the past weeks Slovenia has introduced obligatory two-week isolation for most people coming from a number of countries where coronavirus cases are on the rise, including neighbouring Croatia. Slovenians are also obliged to were face masks in closed public spaces, keep safety distance from each other, while public events with more than 500 people are prohibited. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)