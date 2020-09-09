Left Menu
Karnataka Minister orders probe into death during tubectomy

He said he received information that an FIR has been registered against the surgeon who conducted the tubectomy and added that FIR cannot be lodged in cases of medical negligence. "An investigation into this case will bring out the truth about the cause of death," the Minister said adding that he has instructed the secretary of the Health Department in this direction.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-09-2020 17:11 IST
Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the death of women during tubectomy at a hospital in Karwar in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Speaking to reporters at Chikkaballapur, over 50 kms from here, he said it was unfortunate that recently a 30- year-old woman died during the surgery.

In a statement, Dr Sudhakar said, "The deaths during the tubectomy operations usually occur due to an increase in the dosage of anaesthesia." However, he maintained that only an investigation can bring out truth. He said he received information that an FIR has been registered against the surgeon who conducted the tubectomy and added that FIR cannot be lodged in cases of medical negligence.

"An investigation into this case will bring out the truth about the cause of death," the Minister said adding that he has instructed the secretary of the Health Department in this direction. He said strict action would be taken against the doctor if the investigation reveals negligence.

At the same time, he said no one should be held responsible until the postmortem is over. Condoling the womans death, he said he would discuss with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on financial aid to her family.

