UK reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

UK reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases on WednesdayReuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 20:31 IST
The United Kingdom reported 2,659 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Wednesday, compared with 2,460 a day earlier. Eight new deaths were recorded compared with 32 deaths a day earlier.
Case numbers have started to increase in recent days but Britain's testing capacity has also grown since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.
