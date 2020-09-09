Record single-day spike of 2,137 COVID-19 cases take Punjab's tally to 69,684

Punjab on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,137 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 69,684, while the death toll due to the disease went past 2,000, according a medical bulletin. Punjab's previous record single-day hike of 2,110 cases was reported on Monday.

The state recorded 71 more fatalities on Wednesday, taking the toll to 2,061, the bulletin stated. Of the 71 deaths, 13 were reported from Ludhiana, 11 from Jalandhar, eight from Patiala, six from Kapurthala, five each from Sangrur and Bathinda, and four each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar, it said.

Amritsar reported three deaths, Gurdaspur two, and Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mansa, Rupnagar, Pathankot and Moga one each, it added. The fresh cases were reported from Mohali (319), Amritsar (311), Ludhiana (240), Jalandhar (210), Gurdaspur (173), Patiala (159), Bathinda (130), Hoshiarpur (94) and Sangrur (57), the bulletin said.

A total of 1,231 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. So far, 50,558 people have recovered, it said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 17,065, the bulletin said.

Seventy-four critical patients are on ventilator support, while 573 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 12,69,052 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.