New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining on Sept 30-governor

New York City restaurants will be able to resume indoor dining at 25-percent capacity with some restrictions on Sept. 30, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a news conference on Wednesday.

Cuomo said the restrictions will include mandatory temperature checks at the door and requiring one member of each party to provide contact information to enable contact tracing should there be a COVID-19 outbreak. Cuomo also said the state would establish a whistleblowing system whereby patrons can report restaurants not in compliance.